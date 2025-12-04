Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1550570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Talos Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

