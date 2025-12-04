TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.17 and last traded at $65.7020, with a volume of 1216480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.22.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

