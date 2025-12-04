Staika (STIK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.23 Million

Staika (STIK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Staika token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. Staika has a market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $135.49 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Staika has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,167.39 or 1.00340696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika’s genesis date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official website is staika.io.

Staika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,872.85437939 with 132,655,272.85437939 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.64011569 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $140,083.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staika should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

