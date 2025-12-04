Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.13 Million

Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Fwog (SOL) token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fwog (SOL) has a market cap of $15.13 million and $7.79 million worth of Fwog (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fwog (SOL) has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,167.39 or 1.00340696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fwog (SOL) Token Profile

Fwog (SOL)’s genesis date was August 1st, 2024. Fwog (SOL)’s total supply is 975,635,328 tokens. The official website for Fwog (SOL) is itsafwog.com. Fwog (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @itsafwog.

Buying and Selling Fwog (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Fwog (SOL) has a current supply of 975,635,328. The last known price of Fwog (SOL) is 0.01660216 USD and is up 22.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $7,419,498.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://itsafwog.com.”

