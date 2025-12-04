Norges Bank Invests $103.60 Million in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,184,000 after purchasing an additional 336,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 35.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,705,000 after buying an additional 315,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Saia by 11.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,452,000 after acquiring an additional 288,746 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 59.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 480,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,900,000 after acquiring an additional 179,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,228,000.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $326.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $551.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.81.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.10.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $277.60 per share, with a total value of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $514,115.20. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

