Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ringcentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 79.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ringcentral by 31.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 83.8% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ringcentral by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $111,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,924.40. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,259,635.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,867.71. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,343 shares of company stock worth $2,974,280. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 0.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

