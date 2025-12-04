Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 53,798 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,186,000 after acquiring an additional 209,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $184,475,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,352,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.