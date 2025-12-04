1,134,716 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,134,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,571 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.2%

WYNN stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

