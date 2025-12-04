Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,621,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,060,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $61.56 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $103.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.