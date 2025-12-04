Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,909,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.4%

TECH opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.