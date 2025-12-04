Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 21.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,061,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $198.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $245.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.