Stephen Deckoff Buys 11,697 Shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Deckoff acquired 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $70,065.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,411,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,435,681.67. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $5.92 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 134.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

