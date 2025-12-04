Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 16,158 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,494,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,588,000 after acquiring an additional 294,641 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,798 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.04.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

