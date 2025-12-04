Patricia Grech Sells 203 Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

