Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 15,977 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,386,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $90,588,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $73,706,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,720,000 after purchasing an additional 356,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $180.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.09. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.19.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stacy Taffet bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,079.64. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hershey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.