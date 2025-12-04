Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,204.15. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $127.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

