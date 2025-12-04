Kilter Group LLC Has $16.29 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Kilter Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.4% of Kilter Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kilter Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after acquiring an additional 279,859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,337,000 after purchasing an additional 205,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

