Kilter Group LLC Sells 7,116 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Kilter Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Kilter Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kilter Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,235 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,829,000 after acquiring an additional 401,472 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,413,000 after purchasing an additional 391,273 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.94.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.