Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $171.51.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

