Whitefield Industrials Limited (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $667.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
About Whitefield Industrials
