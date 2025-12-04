Webjet (ASX:WEB) Insider John Guscic Sells 2,710,758 Shares

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB – Get Free Report) insider John Guscic sold 2,710,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.68, for a total value of A$12,678,215.17.

Webjet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.92.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company offers WebBeds, an online marketplace for the travel trade that sources hotel inventory from travel suppliers, connects, aggregates, and merchandises that content in their platform and distributes it to a network of travel buyers who sell to the travelling public; and Webjet OTA, an online travel agency that enables customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation, holiday package deals, travel insurance, and car hire worldwide.

