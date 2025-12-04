Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) recently:

12/1/2025 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 34,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $617,688.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,695.78. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

