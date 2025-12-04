Zacks Research Forecasts Ovintiv’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $6.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of OVV opened at C$59.06 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$42.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.70. The firm has a market cap of C$14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 20.34%.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

