Enbridge Inc (ENB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.97 on March 1st

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the pipeline company on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 2.9% increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Enbridge has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 118.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.4%.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

About Enbridge

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

