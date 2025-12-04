Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Judson Althoff Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $478.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.33.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $457,119,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

