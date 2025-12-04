CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brian Venturo Sells 65,606 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 65,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $4,917,169.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,691,791.05. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Arete Research raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research set a $140.00 target price on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvidia Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,199,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

