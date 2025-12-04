Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned Sherwood Sells 131,910 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned Sherwood sold 131,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $145,101.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,461,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,647.80. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.32. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

