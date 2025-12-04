Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned Sherwood Sells 131,910 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned Sherwood sold 131,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $145,101.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,461,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,647.80. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.32. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.28.
About Barnwell Industries
