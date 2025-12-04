CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Hold at Cibc Captl Mkts

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $104.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 78.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

