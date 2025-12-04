Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of CRTO opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $66,216.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,581.08. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $464,832. This represents a 30.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $259,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 142.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 81.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

