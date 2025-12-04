Sidoti Csr Forecasts Scholastic’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholastic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Scholastic’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Scholastic’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.08). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share.

SCHL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholastic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $738.36 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 819.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 458.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 63.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

