Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 370 to GBX 380 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 380 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 391.67.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 380.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 315.65. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 205 and a one year high of GBX 397.40.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

