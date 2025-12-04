Zacks Research Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Strong Sell

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE GEF opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Greif has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Greif news, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,488. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,680. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,733 and sold 53,851 shares valued at $3,227,003. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

