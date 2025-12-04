Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital upgraded Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Minds Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.93 million, a P/E ratio of -79.63 and a beta of -6.22. Bright Minds Biosciences has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $75.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 152,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth $802,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Bright Minds Biosciences by 28.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

