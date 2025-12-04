Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital upgraded Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Minds Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 152,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth $802,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Bright Minds Biosciences by 28.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Minds Biosciences
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.