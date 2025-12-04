Zacks Research Upgrades Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) to “Hold”

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLLN opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. Billiontoone has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $138.70.

BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule.

