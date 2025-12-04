Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Hold”

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.25.

APLT stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 14,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 11,285,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 1,670,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 91.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,380,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 4,959,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,102,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 368,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,107,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

