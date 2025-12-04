Softcat (LON:SCT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,950 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,820. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,135 price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,450 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,902.22.

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,487 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,393 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,960. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,527.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,620.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported GBX 69.50 EPS for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Softcat will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

