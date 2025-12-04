Analysts Offer Predictions for GSK’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of GSK in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get GSK alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra set a $53.00 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GSK has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. GSK had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 48.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of GSK by 252.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.