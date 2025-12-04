Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI Shares Sold by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernard Bennett Banks sold 9,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $602,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,581.32. This trade represents a 54.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 128,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,899,884.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,851,852.33. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 211,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,664 in the last three months. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.