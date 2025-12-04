Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.88% of Hubbell worth $625,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 185.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE HUBB opened at $429.72 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $484.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.