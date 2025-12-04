Invesco Ltd. Sells 56,508 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Allstate worth $676,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $208.64 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total transaction of $814,482.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,973.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock worth $6,198,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

