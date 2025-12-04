Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Paychex worth $637,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,686,133,000 after buying an additional 408,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,906,000 after acquiring an additional 251,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,053,000 after acquiring an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 99.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.