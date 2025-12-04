Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Paychex worth $637,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,686,133,000 after buying an additional 408,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,906,000 after acquiring an additional 251,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,053,000 after acquiring an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 99.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.07.
Paychex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.91.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
