Invesco Ltd. Has $728.07 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.95% of Ecolab worth $728,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.14.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $264.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.