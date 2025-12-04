Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,038,643 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of CBRE Group worth $752,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,554,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,383,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.22.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CBRE opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $171.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

