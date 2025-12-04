Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,978,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $693,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $194.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,166 shares of company stock valued at $10,814,808. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

