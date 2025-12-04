Invesco Ltd. Sells 914,509 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,613,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914,509 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of U.S. Bancorp worth $706,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 119,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

