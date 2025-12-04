Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112,305 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 378,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.64% of Electronic Arts worth $656,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $203.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $502,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,648 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,586.88. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 134,869 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

