BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. BW LPG had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.92 million.

BW LPG Stock Performance

BWLP opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. BW LPG’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BW LPG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BW LPG by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,530,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 272,882 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BW LPG by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,395,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 113,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BW LPG by 41.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 164,057 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BW LPG by 644.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 163,803 shares in the last quarter.

BWLP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on BW LPG

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.