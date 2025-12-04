BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. BW LPG had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.92 million.
BW LPG Stock Performance
BWLP opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60.
BW LPG Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. BW LPG’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BWLP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
BW LPG Company Profile
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.
