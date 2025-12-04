Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.430-9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE SIG opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 171.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

