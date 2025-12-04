Image Scan (LON:IGE) Releases Earnings Results

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.
Image Scan Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of Image Scan stock opened at GBX 1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. Image Scan has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 and a 52-week high of GBX 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Image Scan
