OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $594,000 Investment in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUST. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ouster by 71.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $43,019.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,611.42. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 25,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $720,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 665,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,937,369.38. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,305. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE:OUST opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Ouster Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.